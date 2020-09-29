BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Get BOS Better OnLine Sol alerts:

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.