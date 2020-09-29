BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.73.
BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile
