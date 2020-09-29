Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) & BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Head to Head Contrast

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

91.9% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Bottomline Technologies and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies 1 2 5 0 2.50 BlackBerry 0 11 0 0 2.00

Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $53.93, suggesting a potential upside of 26.21%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Bottomline Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bottomline Technologies is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Volatility and Risk

Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and BlackBerry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies $442.22 million 4.32 -$9.23 million $0.35 122.09 BlackBerry $1.04 billion 2.48 -$152.00 million $0.02 232.00

Bottomline Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry. Bottomline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies -2.09% 3.68% 1.93% BlackBerry -72.19% 3.91% 2.45%

Summary

Bottomline Technologies beats BlackBerry on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement. It also provides digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions; and cloud-based legal spend management solutions and services that integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; and payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive. Further, it provides healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments; and consulting, project implementation, and training services, as well as sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves customers in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services. It also provides CylancePROTECT, an endpoint threat prevention solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; BlackBerry QNX real-time operating systems, middleware, development tools, and professional services; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; and BlackBerry Certicom that offers device security, anti-counterfeiting, and product authentication. In addition, the company offers Paratek, which provides adaptive radio frequency antenna tuning technology; and BlackBerry Radar, an asset tracking and telematics solution, as well as intellectual property and licensing, mobility licensing, and other licensing programs. Further, it is involved in developing BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivering BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone; developing and licensing of device software and outsourcing to partners; and providing of Android smartphones, smartphone accessories, and non-warranty repair services. Additionally, the company engages in the operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.