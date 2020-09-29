Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $25,593.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,346.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $166,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,402.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 464,539 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,152,000 after purchasing an additional 249,719 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,085,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,114,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,991,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 7,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,793. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

