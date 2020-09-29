Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.65. Brampton Brick shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.04.

Brampton Brick Company Profile (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

