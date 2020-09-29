BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BBRW opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. BrewBilt Manufacturing had a net margin of 217.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

