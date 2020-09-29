Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $14.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 362,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 21.8% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 317,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,735 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 56.9% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 220,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $509.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

