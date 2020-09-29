Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BCAUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of BCAUY opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

