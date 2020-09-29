Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.71 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of -597.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after buying an additional 9,660,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after buying an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,043,000 after buying an additional 1,948,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

