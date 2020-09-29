BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:VTOL opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01. BristowGroupInc . has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $35.91.

Get BristowGroupInc . alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of BristowGroupInc . stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $16,530,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000.

BristowGroupInc . Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BristowGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BristowGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.