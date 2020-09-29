British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,849 ($37.23) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,607.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,849.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BATS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,930 ($51.35) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,480.71 ($45.48).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.