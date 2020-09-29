British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 52.60 on November 12th

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BATS opened at GBX 2,849 ($37.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,607.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,849.37. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.83).

BATS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,380 ($44.17) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,480.71 ($45.48).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

