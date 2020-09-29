British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,946,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,792,000 after buying an additional 280,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,784,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,218,000 after purchasing an additional 383,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 127.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 93,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,026. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.