Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 41.58.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 245,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

