Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $8.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.61 to $9.62. Biogen reported earnings of $9.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $35.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $38.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $31.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $37.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

BIIB traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.39. 7,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen has a 12-month low of $219.70 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.