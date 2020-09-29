Brokerages Anticipate Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.33). Centogene reported earnings per share of ($14.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,346. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centogene by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Centogene during the first quarter worth $67,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

