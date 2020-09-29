Brokerages Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$1.90 EPS

Analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.01). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($3.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FRLN remained flat at $$15.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,041. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

