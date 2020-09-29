Brokerages Anticipate Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Heico reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of HEI opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48. Heico has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $134.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,195,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Heico by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Heico by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heico by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Heico by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Heico by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

