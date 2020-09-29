Brokerages Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.87. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter.

MGEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGEE traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.41. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

