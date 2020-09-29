Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $491.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $498.80 million. National Vision reported sales of $431.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -104.70, a P/E/G ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 23.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

