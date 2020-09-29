Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.40). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

PLYA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 23,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.