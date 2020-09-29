Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Safehold posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $1,926,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $546,562.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,655,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,691,524.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 106,751 shares of company stock worth $5,837,967 and sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,040.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,689. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24. Safehold has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $67.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

