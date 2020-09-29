Brokerages Anticipate Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Scpharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCPH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scpharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,797,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after buying an additional 1,387,283 shares in the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 3,831,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 578,034 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,518,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271,993 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,468,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 1,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.55. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.67 and a current ratio of 20.67.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

