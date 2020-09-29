Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to announce sales of $92.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $93.80 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $87.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $317.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.43 million to $318.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $381.15 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $382.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of UTI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,161. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.43 million, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,630.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 39,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.