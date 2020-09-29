Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 7,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,595. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

