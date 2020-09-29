Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 73.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 733,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.18. 20,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,230. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

