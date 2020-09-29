Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.90. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.18. 20,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,230. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

