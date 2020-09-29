Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to report sales of $11.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.69 billion and the lowest is $8.41 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported sales of $13.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year sales of $40.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.12 billion to $46.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $43.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.60 billion to $54.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Several analysts have commented on ET shares. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

ET traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 516,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,359,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.60. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.