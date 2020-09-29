Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Highwoods Properties also reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.