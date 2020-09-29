Brokerages Expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.16). Imax posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Imax’s revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Imax from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Imax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,350. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $715.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Imax by 449.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 231,596 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Imax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Imax by 2,262.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Imax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

