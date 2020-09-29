Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Independence Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.05. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

