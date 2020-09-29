Brokerages Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Irhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. raised Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.10.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $599,622.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $1,287,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,262 shares of company stock worth $19,894,054. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,675,000 after acquiring an additional 733,766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.85 and its 200-day moving average is $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.72 and a beta of 1.80. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $241.82.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

