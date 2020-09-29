Brokerages Expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Iteris posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Iteris had a net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ ITI remained flat at $$4.14 on Thursday. 2,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,281. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.53. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iteris by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 44.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Iteris by 3.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

