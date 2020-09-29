Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Perrigo reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Perrigo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

