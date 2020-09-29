Brokerages Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Proofpoint posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

PFPT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.53. 5,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

