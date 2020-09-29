Brokerages Expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Rexnord reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of RXN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. 22,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.