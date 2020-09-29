Brokerages Expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.09. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 202,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,979. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,545,000 after buying an additional 8,452,056 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,842 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 819,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

