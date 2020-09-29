Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Target Price at $0.63

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 281,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,298. The company has a market capitalization of $194.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $110.15 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 253,061 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 77.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 906,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 395,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,243,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 519,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,957,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,567,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,078 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.