Brokerages Set Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) PT at $24.60

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 81.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 137.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 46,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 4,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,556. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $408.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

