Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Target Price at $77.29

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cerner by 13.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cerner by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 31,747 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cerner by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 291,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 74,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9,930.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

