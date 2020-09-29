Brokerages Set CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) PT at $12.41

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

Several research firms recently commented on CNX. Capital One Financial began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 319,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,140. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CNX Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,041,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 166,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

