Brokerages Set Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) PT at €12.16

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.16 ($14.31).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 52-week high of €9.08 ($10.68).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.