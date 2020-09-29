Brokerages Set HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) PT at $32.63

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.57. 6,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HMS by 26.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HMS by 180.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HMS by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in HMS by 205.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

