Brokerages Set Informa PLC (LON:INF) Target Price at GBX 655.60

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 655.60 ($8.57).

INF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target (down from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 559 ($7.30) to GBX 528 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 503 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Informa stock traded up GBX 17.30 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 377.30 ($4.93). The company had a trading volume of 3,079,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,821. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 397.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 431.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326.70 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 875.40 ($11.44).

Informa (LON:INF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) by GBX 4.20 ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Informa will post 5161.0002707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Informa news, insider John Rishton acquired 490 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,303 ($3,009.28).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

