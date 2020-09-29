Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) PT at $44.17

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGHEF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.02. 164,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37.

Kinaxis Inc.

