Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) PT at $12.66

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.66.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a current ratio of 69.85. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 65.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 724,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 175,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 89,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 45.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 388,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

