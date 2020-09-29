Brokerages Set Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $25.89

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 67,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,193. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

