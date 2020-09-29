Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $72.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. BofA Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.