Brokerages Set Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $32.18

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.18.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.52. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $264,384.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 62.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 964,055 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 159.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 72.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 242.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.