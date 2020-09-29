Brokerages Set Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target at $37.67

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $54,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,936 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 38.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

