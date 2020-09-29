Brokerages Set Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) PT at GBX 391.25

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 391.25 ($5.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.92) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Shares of TED traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 102.10 ($1.33). 588,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,449. The company has a market capitalization of $188.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.17. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 809.44 ($10.58).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.